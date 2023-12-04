Applegreen and M&S cement partnership with plan for 60 new food locations

Eddie Murphy, M&S Trading Director, Seamus Stapleton, Applegreen ROI Commercial Director and Fiona Matthews, Applegreen ROI Managing Director pictured last year at the Applegreen Mountgorry in Swords Co Dublin, for the launch of the very first M&S Food in store at Applegreen. Pic: Marc O'Sullivan

Forecourt operator Applegreen and retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) are to expand their partnership by opening new food service points at 60 Applegreen locations across Ireland.

Applegreen has been selling M&S food products, including sandwiches, salads and dinners, at five stores since last year.

The companies said they had signed a new 10-year agreement that will add up to 60 new M&S Food locations at Applegreen stores during that time.

Applegreen said it intends to open 15 new M&S Food locations by the end of 2024, which will increase the overall number of outlets to 20. The forecourt operator opened five M&S Food “shop in shop” outlets over the past 12 months.

READ MORE

The first of the new stores will be in counties Louth, Meath, and Limerick, with other locations to be announced throughout the year.

Both businesses also have been piloting a new click-and-collect service at four of the forecourt operator’s stores, which allow shoppers who buy clothing from M&S to have their packages delivered free of charge to Applegreen locations.

“This is great news for Irish consumers, as Applegreen will now bring M&S Food products to a much wider market. M&S Food complements the existing Applegreen offer, as we are always evolving to meet our customers’ high expectations,” Applegreen Ireland managing director Fiona Matthews said.

“We have been delighted by the positive customer reaction to our partnership with M&S Food, which offers our customers greater choice and a wider product range. Based on the success of the partnership to date, and our ambition for further growth, we plan to roll out more than one M&S Food at Applegreen concept each month next year,” she said.

Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date