Tara Mines owner aims to reopen by second quarter of next year

The owner of Tara Mines has told staff it aims to reopen the mine near Navan in Co Meath in the second quarter of next year, having closed the facility last July with the temporary lay-off of 650 workers.

Swedish owner Boliden closed the zinc mine due to factors including a fall in zinc prices and increased energy costs.

Boliden wrote to staff on Thursday to say t it intends to present a rescue plan for the mine in January of next year, with the aim of reopening in the second quarter.

In a statement, Boliden Tara Mines general manager Gunnar Nyström said the company is “determined to bring about a sustainable reopening of the mine as soon as possible”.

However, Mr Nyström said the external backdrop “remains very challenging”, due to current zinc prices and the cost of energy which is three times higher than two years ago. He also highlighted operational challenges.

Boliden has said that before it can reopen the mine, it must address operational challenges through a rescue plan which it intends to present to unions in January.

The company said that preparation of the rescue plan has been accelerated “given the failure to get the innovation workshops established”, and that the plan will take union proposals from June into account, as well as best practice in the mining industry and Boliden Group.

“It is a very significant move for us to attempt to do this against the current external market backdrop, and the rescue plan must ensure an acceptable return on investment for shareholders, but the Boliden Group has agreed to support us in this objective,” said Mr Nyström.

The company said it will seek to reach agreement with unions regarding proposals presented in the plan, and if an agreement is reached by the first week in February it will aim to reopen the mine in the second quarter of 2024, “assuming no significant deterioration in market conditions”.

Boliden also said that it is willing to re-engage with unions at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and has written to the WRC directly to confirm this.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney welcomed the announcement by Tara Mines, adding that the Government is “committed to providing all possible assistance to facilitate an early reopening at Tara”.

“Tara Mines has been officially onboarded as an Enterprise Ireland client, and Enterprise Ireland are actively engaging with the company on supports that can assist with an accelerated and sustainable resumption of operations,” he said.

Mr Nyström said Boliden is grateful for Government support to date, and will continue to engage with the Government on “items that could potentially assist with an accelerated reopening of the mine”, including mining licences and energy supports.