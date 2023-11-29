Housing planning bottlenecks will be cleared next year, says Minister

Darragh O'Brien said the Government is confident that the Republic will beat its target of building 29,000 new homes in 2023. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Planners will clear bottlenecks that are stalling home building and other key building projects early next year, Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage said on Wednesday.

An Bord Pleanála has 15 full-time board members and has stabilised since recent controversies that dogged the agency, the Minister told the Irish House Building Association’s Prospects 2024 conference in Dublin.

He said planners had told him they expected to clear bottlenecks that have delayed new home building and other projects “by quarter one or early quarter two” next year.

“They are working through that backlog now,” Mr O’Brien added. “There are 250 people working in An Bord Pleanála with 60 new posts approved.”

Organisations including the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) have consistently argued that the planning board and councils need resources to handle applications to build badly needed new homes.

Other groups have warned that planning delays threaten the National Development Plan and the State’s efforts to boost green energy, a key part of its climate policy.

Mr O’Brien confirmed to the gathering that the State itself would build more than 4,000 affordable homes this year, the largest number since the early 1970s.

Overall, Government is confident that the Republic will beat its target of building 29,000 new homes in 2023, the Minister said. “And we have a very strong pipeline into next year and beyond.”

Mr O’Brien argued that various Government schemes to boost building and affordability were working. Some 500 first-time buyers are now drawing down mortgages every week, he pointed out.

Cost Rental, Affordable Housing and the Secure Tenancy Affordable Rental schemes were all having an impact, he noted. adding that Government stuck with them despite stiff criticism from several quarters.

Mr O’Brien warned that “abolition” was the only alternative that political opponents offered to these schemes.

“There will be stark choices for the sector and the people in it, that is we continue to make progress or that we stop these measures that are working,” he argued.