Intel appoints two Irish people to vice-president roles

Both new vice-presidents worked as factory managers at the Intel Fab 34 facility in Leixlip. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Global tech company Intel has announced the promotion of two Irish men to vice-president roles, both of whom served as factory managers for Intel’s €17 billion Fab 34 facility in Kildare.

The chip giant has announced that both Joe Bolger and Joe English have been appointed as vice-presidents of manufacturing, supply chain and operations.

Mr Bolger and Mr English have been promoted from their roles as factory managers at Intel’s Fab 34 facility in Leixlip.

The €17 billion facility opened in September, and is Intel’s most advanced chip manufacturing facility worldwide, as well as representing the largest private investment in the history of the State.

It has doubled manufacturing capacity in Ireland, and enables Intel to grow technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced mobile networks and autonomous driving.

Joe Bolger

Joe Bolger has worked for Intel Ireland since 1999, and played a “key leadership role” in delivery of the Fab 24 project.

Having grown up outside Waterford city, Mr Bolger graduated from University of Limerick with a degree in Production Engineering and also completed an MBA at University College Dublin.

Joe English joined Intel as a graduate process engineer in 1991 and has worked on every Intel technology from 0.5 micron to most recently Intel 4. As Fab 34 Factory manager he had specific responsibility for the technology transfer and ramp up of Intel 4 in Ireland.

From Abbeyside in Waterford, he studied electrical and electronic engineering at University College Cork.

The appointments bring to 13 the total number of Irish or Ireland based people who now hold vice-president positions in the company.

Joe English

The list also includes Cork born Dr Ann Kelleher, who is executive vice-president and general manager of technology development at the company, as well as Roscommon native Ann-Marie Holmes who acts as corporate vice-president of Intel’s manufacturing, supply chain and operations, and co-general manager of worldwide semiconductor manufacturing.

Other Intel vice-presidents who are either from or based in Ireland are Eamonn Sinnott, Neil Philip, Eamonn McGovern, Sean O’Sullivan, Dermot Hargaden, Paul Scully, John Healy, Rory O’Connor and Frank Fagan.

Intel currently employs around 4,900 people in Ireland, mostly in its sprawling Leixlip campus which has seen €30 billion worth of investment from the company since 1989. The company also operates a research and development campus in Shannon, Co Clare.