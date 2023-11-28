Greencore posts revenue and profit growth as it passes on inflation costs

Dublin-headquartered convenience food group Greencore increased its revenues and profits last year as it managed to largely pass through price inflation, its full year results show.

Group revenue rose by 10 per cent to £1.9 billion while its pretax profit increased by 13.6 per cent to £45.2 million for the year to the end of September 29th.

Greencore said the revenue growth came through a combination of underlying volume growth, including net new business wins and also recovering significant levels of inflation. Manufactured volume growth of 0.5 per cent represented a “strong” performance, relative to the wider market, it said.

Revenue in its food to go categories (comprising sandwiches, salads, sushi and chilled snacking) totalled £1.25 billion and accounted for about 65 per cent of reported revenue. The company is the world’s biggest sandwich maker.

Revenue from chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Pudding categories increased by 14.3 per cent to £661 million in the year.

Greencore chief executive Dalton Philips said the business had been “stabilised” and made good strategic progress. “The group delivered above-market volume growth, despite exiting a number of low margin contracts. We also successfully mitigated and recovered the majority of our input cost inflation through effective operational and commercial initiatives.

He said the group was focused on improving profitability and investing in a number of initiatives to grow the business.

“We are pleased with the start to the year and although it’s early days, the group remains confident in delivering FY24 within the range of current market expectations,” he said.