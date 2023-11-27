Aircraft lessors’ group names Bowen as director

Elizabeth Bowen, new director of Aircraft Leasing Ireland, whose member companies manage €90 billion worth of planes, helicopters and engines around the world

Lobby group Aircraft Leasing Ireland (ALI) has appointed Small Firms’ Association public affairs lead Elizabeth Bowen, as its new director.

ALI, part of employers’ group Ibec, represents the global aviation leasing industry in the Republic, from where leading companies manage around €90 billion worth of aircraft and engines leased mainly to airlines around the world.

Ms Bowen worked as a political advisor and with the Chartered Institute of Public Relations in London before joining Ibec in 2016.

There she worked as interim director of Ibec affiliate, the Small Firms’ Association (SFA) and with Food Drink Ireland.

READ MORE

In her latest post as public affairs lead with the SFA, she developed the association’s policies on access to finance, tax, and environmental and social governance.

Ms Bowen also represented SFA members at forums including BusinessEurope in Brussels and dealt with organisations such as the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality and the National Economic Dialogue.

She recently completed Technical University’s certificate in corporate sustainability. Ms Bowen holds a bachelor of social science degree from University College Dublin and has a diploma in business studies from the same institution’s Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Patricia Callan, Ibec head of sectors noted that Ms Bowen had a wealth of experience. “She will collaborate with ALI members for the continued development and success of Ireland’s aircraft leasing industry,” Ms Callan added.