Consumers could face another ECB interest rate hike, Makhlouf warns

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf at the publication of the regulator's latest Financial Stability Review. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf says he would not rule out another interest rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) as it attempts to bring down inflation to a target rate of 2 per cent.

“I would not rule out the possibility that we have to go up another rung but we’re basically near the top of the ladder,” Mr Makhlouf told reporters at the publication of the regulator’s semi-annual Financial Stability Review.

“It’s far too early to start talking about going down the ladder,” he said.

To combat inflation, the ECB has raised lifted interest rates 10 times in the last 17 months – from zero to 4.5 per cent – in the most aggressive ramping up of rates ever undertaken by the bank.

Most analysts believe the bank’s decision to keep its key policy rates unchanged in October – combined with the decline in headline inflation – signalled an end to the current cycle of rate hikes.

However, Mr Makhlouf said inflation here and across the euro area was still above target and “core is showing quite a lot of resistance”.

He repeated his mantra that the ECB’s next move would be “data-dependent”.

“Our assessment of the financial stability outlook continues to be shaped by the ongoing adjustment of the global economy to higher interest rates,” he said.

“Since our last review in June, inflation has fallen in many economies, but we remain some way from our target. We have not yet seen the full extent of the lagged effect of monetary policy actions on borrower finances or economic demand,” the Governor said.

The uncertainty around the lagged impact of monetary policy was underscored by the fact that 40-50 per cent of the 730,000 mortgage holders are on fixed-rate mortgage contracts and have yet to feel the impact of higher rates.

The regulator’s latest review said the Irish economy was continuing to expand in terms of modified domestic demand – a better indicator of underlying growth – despite the changed economic environment, but at a more moderate pace.

“In aggregate, Irish households and businesses continue to weather the inflation and interest rate shocks, owing to labour market strength, interest rate fixation, and healthy balance sheets,” the review said.

However, it did highlight that the pickup in borrowing costs had triggered “tentative signs of early arrears flows among pockets of household and business lending”.

It also highlighted a more pronounced slowdown in the commercial real estate sector driven by cyclical shocks related to higher interest rates and structural shocks related to a fall-off in demand for office space linked to an increased incidence of remote working.

“Commercial real estate prices have now fallen more than 20 per cent since mid-2020, while slowing exports and corporation tax receipts may mark the beginnings of a weaker global economy feeding its way through to Ireland,” Mr Makhlouf said.

“The lagged effect of monetary policy actions remains a source of uncertainty for the domestic economy, as the financial system continues to pass through higher interest rates gradually to borrowers and depositors,” he said.