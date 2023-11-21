Aon global CEO sanguine on who wins next election, Press Up’s layoffs, and Ireland’s ranking for personal taxation

An interior shot of the Stella cinema venue in Rathmines, which is part of the Press Up hospitality chain. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien / THE IRISH TIMES

The global chief executive of professional services group Aon has said he is confident the Republic will remain an attractive market for foreign direct investment regardless of which political party wins the next general election. Ian Curran has the details.

Hospitality group Press Up is making 32 staff redundant at its head office, out of a total of 110, citing ‘tough trading conditions’ among the reasons for the decision. Ciarán Hancock has the details.

On a related topic, Cantillon notes how Press Up’s business strategy has been fraying around edges in the past few years.

In our personal finance feature this week, Fiona Reddan looks at how earners here fare against those in other countries in terms of the amount of personal tax they pay. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our personal finance Q&A, a reader wonders about how the tax implications when inheriting an investment property with long-term sitting tenants. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

The Irish arm of communications and advisory firm Teneo posted a 14 per cent increase in its profits to just under €1.2 million last year but Teneo Restructuring, a related entity established two years ago to provide corporate restructuring services, posted a loss of €461,000 due to set-up costs. Ciarán Hancock reports

Last week, Germany’s domestic economic policy was torpedoed by the country’s top court. What does this mean for the country and the wider EU? FT columnist Martin Sandbu offers a view.

Grim news from Gaza may be dominating the headlines, but it’s not bothering financial markets, writes Stocktake.

In Me & My Money, Jenny Johnston, chief executive of Azure Communications, relays how being from a working-class background means she doesn’t feel that she needs “endless amounts of money to be happy”.

