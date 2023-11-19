RTÉ said this weekend that its planned voluntary exit scheme “will aim to particularly reduce the number of staff paid over €100,000″. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

RTÉ to offer ‘enhanced’ golden handshakes for staff earning over €100,000

RTÉ bosses are planning to offer golden handshake payments worth up to two years’ salary in a bid to tempt 400 staff to leave, according to the Sunday Business Post.

Staff earning more than €100,000 are set to be offered up to eight weeks’ pay per year of service in enhanced redundancy payments, as previous schemes which offered six weeks’ pay failed to deliver the required level of job cuts.

RTÉ said this weekend that its planned voluntary exit scheme “will aim to particularly reduce the number of staff paid over €100,000″. In total, there are 84 employed directly by the broadcaster who have salaries of between €108,000 and €275,000. Discussions about the make-up of the new voluntary redundancy scheme have already begun following the announcement of widespread job cuts last Tuesday.

