Future Ticketing scores York Stadium deal

Irish firm Future Ticketing has won a deal to supply York stadium, a north of England venue that hosts football and rugby.

Future Ticketing develops software and systems that allow venues and event organisers to sell tickets through their own digital customer interfaces, rather than going through a third-party agent.

The Tullamore, Co Offaly-based business said on Thursday that it had secured a new partnership with York Stadium Management Company (SMC).

The business administers and facilitates ticket sales on behalf of York City Football Club and York Rugby League Football Club (RLFC), which both play at City of York’s LNER Community Stadium.

Owned by the City of York Council, the dual purpose stadium has sold 430,000 tickets to more than 220 fixtures since it opened in May 2021. It can seat 8,510 fans.

Future Ticketing won the contract after a competitive process begun when the previous provider left the market.

Laura Dickinson, Future Ticketing client success manager, noted that the company had partnerships with a several rugby league and football clubs across the UK “with whom we have been working on the digital transformation of their ticketing systems”.

Martin Jesper, general manager of York SMC, said a system that allowed the company cater for multiple clubs was a key requirement.

“Future Ticketing has already shown us it is able to provide flexibility, transparency and independence for each club,” he added.

Neil Gulliver, general manager of York RLFC, said the Irish firm’s system was aiding the club in delivering a better match-day experience for fans.