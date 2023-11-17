Bank of Ireland customers complain of fresh technical issues

Bank of Ireland has been experienced fresh technical issues, acknowledging an 'intermittent' fault. Photograph: iStock

Bank of Ireland customers have been complaining of problems with online and card services on Friday evening.

In a statement, the bank said it was aware that customers are “experiencing an issue” logging into desktop and mobile banking.

“We are working to fix this as quickly as possible, and apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

The bank also apologised to customers in a post on the X platform, where it said it was aware of an “intermittent fault”.

READ MORE

The extent of the service failures at the bank, which has already experienced a number of technical glitches this year, is unclear.

Attempts to log into mobile banking on Friday night appeared to show a difficulty connecting with its server, with the issue highlighted by several X users who said they had been affected.

In August, the bank’s chief executive Myles O’Grady apologised for a “significant technology outage” that saw many of its online services unavailable to customers.

He said customers “were impacted badly by this failure” which “fell well below the standards our customers expect of us”.

That failure prevented some customers from accessing online accounts. Others saw up to €1,000 appearing in their accounts, leading to the formation of eager queues at ATMs.

Mr O’Grady noted at the time that banking was “based on reputation and trust. We have damaged this with our customers and wider society”.

Following the August glitches, the Central Bank of Ireland stressed “where issues occur which impact on customers, we expect banks to rectify the issues urgently” and banks must “put things right where they have made errors or cause customer harm”.