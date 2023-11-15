UK inflation drops sharply as PM says pledge has been ‘delivered’

The largest driver of the slowdown in inflation came from house prices. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

UK inflation dropped sharply to the lowest level in two years last month, as the prime minister Rishi Sunak said his pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year has been “delivered”.

Consumer Prices Index inflation was 4.6 per cent in October, down from 6.7 per cent in September, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The largest driver of the slowdown in inflation came from house prices, which saw the lowest CPI rate since records began in 1950.

Mr Sunak said: “In January I made halving inflation this year my top priority. I did that because it is, without a doubt, the best way to ease the cost of living and give families financial security.

READ MORE

“Today, we have delivered on that pledge.”

Mr Sunak had pledged to halve inflation to about 5.3 per cent by the end of the year.