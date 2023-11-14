Knock Airport earns €2.1m profit

US President Joe Biden boards a plane to leave Ireland West Airport Knock, in County Mayo, on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland. Photograph: PA Wire

Knock Airport earned €2.1 million profits last year, according to accounts just filed with the companies’ registrar.

US president Joe Biden became the latest high-profile figure to pass through the airport, officially known as Ireland West Airport Knock, when he arrived and departed from there during his official visit to Ireland this year.

Connaught Airport Development Company directors Arthur French and Joe Gilmore say in their report that in 2022 the Co Mayo gateway lured 721,894 passengers in 2022 as the recovery from Government Covid travel curbs continued.

Pre-tax profit reached €2.1 million, aided by €1.8 million in Government cash to support costs including fire, security and air traffic control, under the Regional Airports Programme.

The State also contributed €2.3 million towards Knock’s total 2022 €3.7 million bill for capital works.

These included upgrading electrical equipment, runway and safety area improvements and buying a new fire tender to ensure the airport meets licensing requirements.

Knock spent €1.4 million boosting IT systems and on the car park.

Mr French and Mr Gilmore said Knock Airport turned over €17.9 million in 2022, as its main businesses performed strongly.

The return of Ryanair and Aer Lingus services to Knock, contributing to last year’s performance.

“However cost containment measures have proven to be very challenging with significant increases in fuel, electricity, energy, insurance and other utility costs, combined with continued upward inflationary pressures and wage cost increases,” say Knock’s directors.