Retired finance lecturer from Co Down elected president of ACCA

Ronnie Patton from Bangor has been elected president of ACCA.

A retired finance lecturer from Northern Ireland has been elected president of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Ronnie Patton, from Bangor, Co Down, will lead more than 750,000 ACCA members and future members across 181 countries. He is the second member of ACCA Ireland in three years to serve as ACCA president, following Orla Collins from Dublin in 2021 and 2022.

Mr Patton joined ACCA in 1981 and is a former president of ACCA Ireland. He was senior lecturer in professional accounting practice at Ulster University, Belfast, from 2003 until this year.

“I can’t wait to get started and to do all I can to contribute to our work around the world,” said Patton.

READ MORE

“The themes that I have chosen as my focus for the year ahead are purpose, professionalism and people.

“They’re about how ACCA stands for more than just making money; about how the professionalism of ACCA members makes them stand out in the crowd.”

Mr Patton is joined in the leadership of ACCA’s global governing council by deputy president Ayla Majid from Pakistan, the CEO of a sustainable finance consultancy; and vice-president Melanie Proffitt, from England, who is CFO of a hotels group in the Cotswolds.