ECB will not start cutting interest rates in ‘next couple of quarters’, warns Lagarde

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde says euro zone inflation would come down to its 2 per cent target if interest rates were kept at their current levels for 'long enough'. Photograph: Aris Oikonomou/AFP via Getty Images

Mortgage holders face record high interest rates well into next year after the European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said they would not begin cutting them for at least “the next couple of quarters”.

Ms Lagarde said on Friday that euro zone inflation would come down to its 2 per cent target if interest rates were kept at their current levels for “long enough”.

But she added: “It is not something that [means] in the next couple of quarters we will be seeing a change. ‘Long enough’ has to be long enough.”

The ECB last month left its benchmark deposit unchanged at an all-time high of 4 per cent in an attempt to tame inflation.

- Financial Times