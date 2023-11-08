Regulator must approve any change to Dublin Airport take-offs - AirNav chairman

Dublin Airport's north runway. Any change to flight paths from Dublin Airport’s runways would require safety regulators’ approval, AIrNav chairman Bryan Bourke has said. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Any change to flight paths from Dublin Airport’s runways would require safety regulators’ approval, according to Bryan Bourke, chairman of the State’s air traffic control agency, AirNav Ireland.

Last year’s opening of the airport’s new north runway prompted locals to voice concerns about aircraft noise, while a cap of 32 million passengers a year imposed on Dublin by planners has sparked opposition from the air travel industry.

Mr Bourke told the Joint Oireachtas Transport Committee on Wednesday that Dublin Airport’s operator, State company DAA, would have to seek permission from safety regulator the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) to change take-off direction from the runways.

“It’s regulated by the IAA,” he said. Mr Bourke added that changes to the southern runway could also require “military engagement” because the Irish Air Corps based at Baldonnell is nearby.

“It’s not for AirNav to initiate the process,” he added in response to questions on the issue from Senator Regina Doherty.

Mr Bourke was addressing the committee for the first time. Earlier, he confirmed to Senator Gerry Horkan that AirNav had restricted flights into Dublin Airport for 30 minutes on three occasions this week, twice on Monday and once on Tuesday, delaying seven aircraft.

AirNav said short-notice absences due to illness, along with mandatory safety training for air traffic controllers and student training, had prompted it to impose the restrictions.

“The type of restriction implemented in Dublin airspace is commonplace across Europe to manage capacity and prioritise the safety of operations,” the agency added.

AirNav plans to hire 240 air traffic controllers over the next decade, 10 every year, to meet growing demand. Mr Bourke told the committee that 28 recruits are now in training, including a number who have already worked as controllers in other countries.

Mr Bourke, a former managing partner of solicitors William Fry, is the first chairman of the newly independent AirNav Ireland.

The agency was split from the IAA earlier this year. The IAA merged with the Commission for Aviation Regulation to take charge of safety and consumer rights.