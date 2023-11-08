Electric Ireland warns data of 8,000 customers may have been ‘compromised’

The energy provider said the breach involved a 'small proportion' of its 1.1 million residential customer accounts, and that it has written to all potentially impacted customers to make them aware of the issue.

Electric Ireland have said that the personal and financial information of around 8,000 of its customers may have been compromised and misused by an individual for fraudulent purposes.

Electric Ireland said that it is currently liaising with An Garda Síochána and the Data Protection Commissioner regarding the compromised accounts, and affected customers who may have experienced fraudulent activity have been asked to contact Electric Ireland directly.

In a statement on Wednesday, Electric Ireland said that it is aware of an employee of a company working on behalf of the energy provider, who may have “inappropriately accessed” around 8,000 customer accounts, leading to the “potential misuse of personal and financial information”.

It added that it has provided advice to the around 8,000 affected customers regarding what actions to take to mitigate against the risk of potential financial fraud.

Customers who have not received a letter from Electric Ireland do not need to take any action.

Electric Ireland said that details of the case remain confidential, as An Garda Síochána are leading an investigation, and the company is liaising with law enforcement as well as the Data Protection Commissioner.

“Electric Ireland fully appreciates the gravity of this issue and the concern and inconvenience it will create for those affected customers,” the company said.

Electric Ireland advised customers affected by the issue “who may have experienced any fraudulent activity on their financial accounts in relation to data they gave to Electric Ireland”, to contact the company directly, who will in turn inform An Garda Síochána.

The company also advised affected customers to contact their bank.