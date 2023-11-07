Business

Government raises €515m from sale of further 5% stake in AIB

Move reduces the State’s holding in AIB to 40.8%

The State has sold another 5% block of shares in AIB. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Joe Brennan
Tue Nov 7 2023 - 07:59

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has raised almost €515 million from the sale of a further 5 per cent stake in AIB as the State continues to claw back the bank’s crisis-era bailout.

The shares were placed a price of €3.93 each, representing a 3.2 per cent discount to their closing price on Monday. The deal reduces the State’s stake in the bank to 40.8 per cent.

The Minister has agreed as a result of the transaction not to carry out an additional AIB block share sale for at least 90 days or to resume regular drip-feeding of stock onto the market for at least 45 days.

The share sale will increase the amount that AIB has paid back of its €20.8 billion rescue to about €13.6 billion. The Government’s remaining stake currently has a market value of about €4.3 billion – meaning that taxpayers are currently sitting on a €2.9 billion cash shortfall on their investment in the bank.

The Government has been selling down its stake since early last year on three fronts: dribbling small amounts of shares into the market; placing larger 5 per cent blocks on occasion; and participating in stock buybacks by the bank. The holding stood at 71 per cent in January 2022 before the sell-down programme began.

The cash recovery to date also includes proceeds from an initial public offering in 2017, redemption of bailout bonds, interest, guarantee fees and dividends.

