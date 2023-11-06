Kingspan falls most since April amid sales slowdown

Kingspan’s Gene Murtagh. Sales are down at the insulation maker in the first nine months of the year.

Kingspan shares fell the most since April, after the insulation giant posted a drop in sales over the first nine months of the year even as it expected to report a record profit for 2023.

Shares in the Cavan-based company fell as much as 5.8 per cent in Dublin in early trading, the biggest fall since April 7th, as it recorded revenues of €6.14 billion in the nine months to the end of September. That was “down a touch on the same period in the prior year and in the third quarter,” Kingspan said in a statement. “Sales pre currency and acquisitions were down 7 per cent in the year to date and in the third quarter,” it added.

“It is difficult to look too far ahead in this environment,” Kingspan said. “Whilst end markets have their obvious challenges the global backlog of orders has remained reasonably stable over the last number of months,” the company said.

Even so, the company said it expects to make a record profit of €875 million for 2023.

“With commodity inputs weak, there is no rationale for upwards momentum in top line pricing, in our view,” Morgan Stanley analysts include Cedar Ekblom said in a research note. “We see only moderate growth potential for FY24 trading profit as a result with our estimate -2 per cent vs. consensus.”

Kingspan’s pricing in its insultation division was “a disappointment,” the Morgan Stanley analysts added.

In its update, the company said sales of insulated panels improved sequentially in the third quarter. “Activity in the Americas remains strong overall, France is robust, the UK market has weakened considerably since mid-year with central and eastern Europe stable at sluggish levels of activity,” the company said.

Kingspan’s net debt at the end of December 2023 is expected to reduce by a third versus prior year to approximately €1.05 billion.

This incorporated a development spend (acquisitions and capex) of €450 million in the current year. The group’s working capital investment is now back to more normal levels of efficiency than the elevated position in the prior year, it said.

“We consider this a very solid achievement, characterised by impressive strength in Kingspan’s operating margin at a time of weakness across the building products sector,” Davy Stockbrokers said.