Business

AIB hikes income forecasts amid slow move by savers to higher-rate accounts

Lender now expects its net interest income to top €3.75 billion, some €150 million higher than its previous guidance

AIB chief executive Colin Hunt. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Joe Brennan
Wed Nov 1 2023 - 07:42

AIB hiked its full-year net interest income forecast on Wednesday, as savers have been slower than expected to move from low-rate accounts into its more attractive products.

The bank now expects its net interest income (NII) to top €3.75 billion, some €150 million higher than its previous guidance, it said in a trading statement.

It sees its net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between the average rates at which a bank funds itself and lends on to customers – coming in higher than 3 per cent, up from its previous forecast for a figure in excess of 2.9 per cent.

AIB’s NII for last year amounted to €2.16 billion, while its net NIM was 2.74 per cent.

READ MORE

While AIB and the other main Irish banks have increased rates on certain deposit products to as much as 3 per cent in recent months following a series of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes, about 95 per cent of household savings remain in on-demand – or overnight – accounts that are earning little or nothing. AIB indicated that it expects the migration to pick up.

AIB’s €29.5 billion of excess customer deposits that are resting in the Central Bank are currently earning a rate of 4 per cent, up from zero in July last year, before the ECB started to increase its rates in an effort to fight inflation.

New lending at AIB fell by 6 per cent over the course of the first nine months of the year to €8.5 billion, amid a declines in mortgage, commercial property, and UK activity. The Irish mortgage market last year had been fuelled by a spike in switching activity as homeowners sought to fix rates at a time of uncertainty about where ECB rates were headed.

Meanwhile, AIB said it expects its other business income to amount to €850 million this year, up from previous guidance of €780 million, as fee-based income has proven to be stronger than expected so far this year.

The group also confirmed that it expects to pay a bank levy of about €100 million next year, up from €40 million in 2023, after the Government moved to more than double the industry charge to €200 million by changing the basis of calculation.

“Notwithstanding geopolitical uncertainty, AIB remains in a position of strength, delivering on our strategy and supporting our 3.2 million customers as well as the wider economy. 2023 is set to be a record year for the group,” said chief executive Colin Hunt

He added that he plans to outline when it posts full-year results early next year how it plans to distribute excess capital on its balance sheet to shareholders. The State currently owns almost 46 per cent of the bank.

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan

Joe Brennan is Markets Correspondent of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES