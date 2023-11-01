AIB hikes income forecasts amid slow move by savers to higher-rate accounts

AIB hiked its full-year net interest income forecast on Wednesday, as savers have been slower than expected to move from low-rate accounts into its more attractive products.

The bank now expects its net interest income (NII) to top €3.75 billion, some €150 million higher than its previous guidance, it said in a trading statement.

It sees its net interest margin (NIM) – the difference between the average rates at which a bank funds itself and lends on to customers – coming in higher than 3 per cent, up from its previous forecast for a figure in excess of 2.9 per cent.

AIB’s NII for last year amounted to €2.16 billion, while its net NIM was 2.74 per cent.

While AIB and the other main Irish banks have increased rates on certain deposit products to as much as 3 per cent in recent months following a series of European Central Bank (ECB) rate hikes, about 95 per cent of household savings remain in on-demand – or overnight – accounts that are earning little or nothing. AIB indicated that it expects the migration to pick up.

AIB’s €29.5 billion of excess customer deposits that are resting in the Central Bank are currently earning a rate of 4 per cent, up from zero in July last year, before the ECB started to increase its rates in an effort to fight inflation.

New lending at AIB fell by 6 per cent over the course of the first nine months of the year to €8.5 billion, amid a declines in mortgage, commercial property, and UK activity. The Irish mortgage market last year had been fuelled by a spike in switching activity as homeowners sought to fix rates at a time of uncertainty about where ECB rates were headed.

Meanwhile, AIB said it expects its other business income to amount to €850 million this year, up from previous guidance of €780 million, as fee-based income has proven to be stronger than expected so far this year.

The group also confirmed that it expects to pay a bank levy of about €100 million next year, up from €40 million in 2023, after the Government moved to more than double the industry charge to €200 million by changing the basis of calculation.

“Notwithstanding geopolitical uncertainty, AIB remains in a position of strength, delivering on our strategy and supporting our 3.2 million customers as well as the wider economy. 2023 is set to be a record year for the group,” said chief executive Colin Hunt

He added that he plans to outline when it posts full-year results early next year how it plans to distribute excess capital on its balance sheet to shareholders. The State currently owns almost 46 per cent of the bank.