Fieldfisher signs 10-year lease on new canal-side office space

European law firm Fieldfisher has signed a 10-year lease on office space at canal-side Mespil Road in Dublin, as the firm aims to grow both Irish staff numbers and revenues by 25 per cent over the next three years.

The firm’s new space spans 10,000sq ft across one floor of a six-storey office block on Mespil Road and staff are set to move in on Monday. Managing partner JP McDowell said the office would give the firm “lots of capacity to grow”.

Fieldfisher first entered the Irish market in 2019, following a merger with Irish firm McDowell Purcell. At the time, Mr McDowell said the firm already had 105 staff. It has grown its team to about 130 and revenues have risen by 20 per cent.

He said that with the new open-plan collaborative office space, the firm hoped to expand its headcount, as well as revenues, by a further 25 per cent over the next three years.

“It will provide the additional space, it’ll provide better work space, new hires will look at the office space and be more confident in the firm in a sense that we’ve taken quality grade-A space,” he said.

“For existing staff, it’ll help morale, and I think it builds confidence in your clients and prospective clients as well. I think that all sends the right signal to the market,” he added.

The Dublin office is part of a network of more than 1,800 people working for Fieldfisher internationally, across 26 locations in 12 countries.

Mr McDowell said that merging with the European firm allowed the Dublin practice to expand its international capacity, and attract more clients in some of its specialist areas such as renewable energy.

“As part of the wider Fieldfisher network, we are now able to service our clients’ international legal needs. This has been particularly valuable in certain growth sectors, such as renewable energy which is attracting huge attention internationally, as well as corporate and commercial transactions, where we are regularly working with our Fieldfisher counterparts throughout Europe, Asia and the US,” he said.

He added that the Dublin office was also seeing particular strength in its planning and environmental practice, and had established itself as a market leader in the regulation space, with clients such as the Medical Council, An Bord Pleanála and the Environmental Protection Agency.