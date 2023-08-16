Glanbia boss Siobhan Talbot to step down at the end of the year

Glanbia group managing director Siobhan Talbot will step down at the end of the year.

Glanbia’s group managing director Siobhán Talbot is to step down from the role at the end of the year after 10 years in charge, with Glanbia Performance Nutrition chief executive Hugh McGuire taking over.

Ms Talbot, who joined Glanbia in 1992, said she would retire from the group in December. She has been credited with turning Glanbia into a focused global better nutrition business, shifting towards higher margin consumer branded and ingredient nutrition markets worldwide.

“It has been my great privilege to lead Glanbia over the past 10 years. I am very proud of how the organisation has evolved, grown and strengthened over this period,” she said. “It is well positioned for the next phase of growth with great people, culture and capabilities.”

Mr McGuire, who has worked with Glanbia for 20 years, will join the Glanbia Board as an executive director from January 1st 2024, and will be based in Ireland. He currently heads up Glanbia Performance Nutrition, where he has helped drive the growth and evolution of the company.

“Siobhán leaves Glanbia in a very strong position for future growth and I’d like to sincerely thank her for all her support over the years,” he said.

“My focus will be to build upon these strong foundations for the benefit of all stakeholders in the years to come. Glanbia has great nutritional ingredients, brands and businesses, serving exciting categories in health and wellness that truly support our consumers and customers to reach their nutritional goals.”

Prior to joining Glanbia, Mr McGuire worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company, and for Nestle and Leaf in a number of marketing and commercial roles.

The news came as Glanbia reported earnings grew in the first half of 2023, and the company upgraded its guidance for the full year.

Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was up 6 per cent to $198.6 million (€181.8 million), with margins rising to 7.2 per cent.

Revenues were $2.8 billion for the six months to July 1st, down from $3.1 billion a year earlier, a decline of more than 10 per cent.

Adjusted earnings per share were 60.78 cents, up from 57.17 cents in the same period a year earlier. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations rose to 71.9 cents.

The Glanbia Performance Nutrition unit saw like-for-like branded revenue rise almost 4 per cent. That was driven by increased pricing, which rose almost 11 per cent, while volumes fell more than 7 per cent.

Revenue at the Glanbia Nutritionals Solutions business showed increased margins, but like for like revenue fell 15 per cent on lower pricing and a decrease in volumes of more than 10 per cent.

Glanbia increased its interim dividend by 10 per cent to 14.22 €cent per share and returned €64.5 million to shareholders during the period through a share buyback.

The first half of the year also saw the completion of the deal to sell Glanbia Cheese joint ventures for almost €180 million.

Full year guidance was upgraded to between 12 per cent and 15 per cent growth in adjusted earnings per share, on the improved outlook for the performance nutrition business.

“Our strategy is on track as we continue to reshape and simplify our portfolio, invest to sustain consumer and customer relevance, drive margin improvement and deliver strong operating returns and cash conversion,” Ms Talbot said. “As we look to the second half of the year, we believe that the combination of market opportunity and our strong operating capabilities set us up for sustained delivery of future growth.”