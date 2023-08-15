A third of people are working from home at least three days per week

The data shows 44 per cent of respondents now work from home online at least one day a week.

A third of people are now working from home at least three days per week, new research shows.

The Commission for Communications Regulation (ComReg) conducted a broadband connectivity consumer survey between November and March. A representative sample of 2,993 adults was surveyed face-to-face at home.

The data shows 44 per cent of respondents now work from home online at least one day a week.

A third of respondents work from home online at least three days a week. Working from home online is most common among people in densely populated areas and with access to higher broadband speeds.

READ MORE

Broadband is seen as an essential service by 78 per cent of respondents. Some 85 per cent of homes have a fixed line broadband connection. Households in rural areas or with older residents are slightly less likely than average to have a connection.

The survey was commissioned by ComReg and carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes to monitor consumer use of broadband and views on services in Ireland.

ComReg commissioner Garrett Blaney said it was “clear” that broadband services are essential to economic and social life. “Services provided over broadband are having a transformative effect on education, entertainment, retailing and so many other areas,” he added.

Households with a fixed broadband service report having an average of 4.2 devices connected to the internet via their home broadband connection, with younger and urban households tending to have more devices.

Most respondents are satisfied with their broadband service, but households in less densely populated areas are less likely to be satisfied.

Use of online services such as search, browsing the Internet, social media and instant messaging is most frequent in urban areas and among young households.

About 15 per cent of respondents do not have a fixed broadband connection at all. Most of these people report that they are not interested in fixed broadband, don’t need it at home or use a smartphone instead.