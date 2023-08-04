Cinema spending surged 136% during Ireland’s wettest July on record

Bank of Ireland's Jilly Clarkin: 'The ‘Barbenheimer’ movie phenomenon was certainly well-timed'

Cinemas reaped the rewards of Ireland’s wettest July on record as consumer spending in theatres surged 136 per cent when compared to the previous month, according to Bank of Ireland.

The bank’s data on debit and credit cards for the month shows spending overall rose by 3 per cent. With rain falling in July on a near daily basis, consumers flocked to cinemas nationwide following the release of blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The increase stands in stark contrast to July 2022, when cinema spending fell by 5 per cent as Ireland enjoyed warmer, dryer conditions.

Indoor activities more generally proved popular throughout July, with monthly spending in aquariums rising by 43 per cent, outlay in bowling alleys going up by 42 per cent and spending in arcades spiking by 17 per cent.

Social spending, which dipped 5 per cent in June, rebounded in July to record a positive spending uptick of 16 per cent overall, with restaurant spending rising by 12 per cent, pub spending up 9 per cent and fast-food spending increasing by 7 per cent.

While the rain fell in Ireland in July, the sun shone across mainland Europe but that did not necessarily lead to major spending hikes in some popular holiday destinations.

Dramatic heatwaves in Italy (4 per cent), Cyprus (3 per cent) and Greece (2 per cent), where temperatures regularly soared past 40 degrees, saw July spending increase only slightly as holiday makers sought out more temperate spots.

Spending rose more steeply in those countries with more moderate temperatures, including France (18 per cent), Portugal (14 per cent) and Spain (7 per cent).

County by county spending in July saw Galway and Monaghan leading the way (both 4 per cent), while spending in Leitrim was flat.

There were also increases in Cavan (3 per cent), Clare (3 per cent), Dublin (3 per cent) and Kerry (3 per cent), with the overall nationwide spending pattern mirroring that of July 2022.

In-person spending accounted for 58 per cent of overall spending last month, with 42 per cent outlay recorded online.

Bank of Ireland’s Jilly Clarkin said: “With July being the wettest month on record it is not surprising that people flocked indoors to escape the rain.

“Book stores (18 per cent) and bakeries (15 per cent) recorded spending boosts but it was the outlay in cinemas that really stole the show.

“The ‘Barbenheimer’ movie phenomenon was certainly well-timed for people looking to escape the damp and dreary conditions and the 136 per cent monthly uplift in cinema spending is a real standout figure.”