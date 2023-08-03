Axa to buy Laya healthcare for €650m from AIG unit

Laya Healthcare traces its roots back to the formation of Bupa Ireland in 1997, which ended VHI’s monopoly on the State’s health insurance market.

French insurance giant Axa has agreed to buy Laya Healthcare, the Republic’s second-largest health insurer, from a unit of US rival AIG, in a deal worth €650 million.

Laya has about a 28 per cent share of the Irish health insurance market, serving 690,000 members and generating about €800 million in premiums annually.

AXA Ireland is a market leader in the provision of motor vehicle insurance, holding over 30 per cent of the market. It is also an active player in the home, commercial, and farm lines of business. The organisation operates in both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, employing over 1,450 staff and has an extensive branch network of 34 branches.

The value of the deal is a multiple of a figure of up to €200 million that industry sources had expected Laya to fetch.

The Irish Times first reported on May 12th that AIG chief executive Peter Zaffino had told analysts earlier that month that the group intended to sell Laya as it narrows the focus of its Corebridge Financial unit, in which the Irish company sits, to focus on life assurance and retirement products.

“This acquisition underlines Axa’s commitment to Ireland and fast-tracks our entry into the local and vibrant healthcare insurance sector,” said Marguerite Brosnan, chief executive of Axa in Ireland. “I look forward to the opportunities that this transaction will provide us to deliver new and exciting solutions that meet more customer needs, in more moments, each and every day.”

Almost 48 per cent of the Irish population has some form of health insurance at the end of last year, according to the HIA. That was down from a peak of 51 per cent in 2008, at the onset of the financial crisis, but ahead of the post-crash low of 44 per cent in 2014.

AIG spun off Corebridge through an initial public offering (IPO) and flotation on the New York Stock Exchange last year, but retains a 77 per cent stake in the business that counts private equity giant Blackstone as its second largest investor with a 9.9 per cent holding.

Laya, led by managing director Dónal Clancy, traces its roots back to the formation of Bupa Ireland in 1997, which ended VHI’s monopoly on the State’s health insurance market. The business was bought in 2007 by Quinn Insurance and restructured as Laya after administrators were appointed to Quinn Insurance in 2010.

Laya was the subject of a management buyout in December 2011 with the support of an underwriter owned by Swiss Re, before AIG acquired the business in 2015 in a deal worth about €80 million.

In the area of health insurance Laya is a tied agent of Swiss Re’s Elips Insurance subsidiary, which underwrites coverage for the Irish company’s customers. Laya is also a tied agent of Swiss Re’s Iptiq unit for life insurance products.