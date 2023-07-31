Talks under way at Aer Lingus Regional operator over union recognition

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association at Emerald have suspended all industrial action pending the outcome of talks with management on a dispute that dates back to April

Pilots and management at Aer Lingus Regional operator Emerald Airlines will meet for a second time in two weeks in a bid to resolve a dispute over trade union recognition.

Members of the Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (IALPA), a branch of trade union Fórsa, at Emerald have suspended all industrial action pending the outcome of talks with management on a dispute that dates back to April.

The sides met on Monday morning to discuss the union’s claim for recognition. Neither issued a statement afterwards but it is understood they will meet again in mid-August to continue talks.

Fórsa earlier confirmed that pilots had suspended all industrial action, including notification of a one-day strike planned for August 4th, ahead of meeting management.

Katie Morgan, the union’s national secretary, said it hoped to reach agreement with Emerald to negotiate a collective agreement covering pilots’ terms and conditions.

Emerald is a separate company to Aer Lingus, but operates the IAG member airline’s regional service, mostly connecting Ireland with Britain, under a contract.

IALPA sought a meeting with Emerald in April to begin talks on a collective agreement. The airline responded to the union, but did not agree to meet.

Pilots subsequently voted for industrial action and began a work to rule several weeks ago. Last week they notified company of their intention to halt work on Friday.

Emerald maintains that it deals with workers through an employee representative body that has already won significant benefits for pilots. The airline says that around one in three of its 160 pilots are IALPA members.