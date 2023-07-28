Ireland exits recession after GDP jumps between April and June

Irish GDP grew 3.3% in the second quarter, according to an early estimate from the CSO. Photograph: iStock

The Irish economy, as measured by gross domestic product (GDP), increased by a 3.3 per cent in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year, according to an initial estimate from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The growth was driven by increases in the multinational-dominated sectors such as the pharma-led industry sector and the information and the technology sector.

GDP is estimated to have increased 2.7 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2022.

The results are preliminary and subject to revisions in the Quarterly National Accounts due for publication in early September.

The CSO recently published a revised GDP estimate showing a 2.8 per cent contraction in the first quarter of 2023. This, when coupled with a 0.1 per cent decline in GDP in the final quarter of 2022, meant that the Irish economy briefly entered a technical recession.

Economists say GDP is not a useful measure of the level of domestic activity in the Irish economy because of the outsized role of multinational production, which can be volatile on a quarterly basis.