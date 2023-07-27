Bord Gáis Energy swings to €30m loss in first half of 2023

Energy supplier Bord Gáis, said energy prices contributed to a €30 million operating loss in the first half of the year, as the company absorbed higher costs.

The Irish company, which is part of British Gas owner Centrica, made a €40 million profit in the same period a year earlier.

Managing director Dave Kirwan said the retail side of the business was challenged in the first six months of the year.

“The benefit of being an integrated energy company means that the performance of our infrastructure and trading sides partially offset the retail losses,” he said.

“We continue to recognise the need to support vulnerable customers. To address this, last year Bord Gáis Energy established an energy support fund and we have provided €2 million from this fund to aid vulnerable customers in the first six months of this year.”

Bord Gáis has also begun work on two hydrogen ready, 100MW flexible gas peaking plants in Athlone and Dublin, with an investment of more than €300 million.

“Bord Gáis Energy remains committed to providing reliable and affordable energy solutions for our customers. Despite the challenges posed by market conditions, we are confident that our strategic investments and customer-centric approach will continue to yield positive results in the long term,” Mr Kirwan said. “Our vision is to lead the energy transition in Ireland through the investment and development of net zero energy solutions across the whole value stream.”

Parent company Centrica on Thursday announced bumper returns for shareholders on Thursday after its first-half profits surged on an almost ten-fold increase at its British Gas supply business.

Overall, Centrica’s adjusted operating profit for the first six months of 2023 rose to £2.08 billion from £1.34 billion a year earlier. It forecast lower underlying profits in the second half of the year, when energy consumption is usually lower. - Additional reporting: Reuters