NatWest chief Alison Rose steps down after Nigel Farage row

Alison Rose, chief executive officer of NatWest, been under mounting pressure since Mr Farage produced evidence that NatWest’s private banking business had decided to close his account partly because of his political views. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

NatWest chief executive Alison Rose has stepped down after admitting to the inaccurate briefing of a BBC journalist about the closure of Nigel Farage’s bank account. Her departure, after more than three decades at the UK taxpayer-backed Ulster Bank parent, marks the latest escalation in a high-profile row between the political pundit and former leader of the UK Independence Party (Ukip) and one of Britain’s biggest banks.

Ms Rose has been under mounting pressure since Mr Farage, a divisive figure who presents a show on the GB News channel, produced evidence that NatWest’s private banking business Coutts had decided to close his account partly because his political views went against its values.

She admitted this week that she had given a BBC reporter the impression that Coutts took the decision for solely commercial reasons, and said the conversation was a “serious error of judgment”. The broadcaster apologised to Mr Farage on Tuesday for an inaccurate report about why his account was closed.

Hours before Ms Rose’s departure was announced, Downing Street and the Treasury had raised concerns about the revelations that she had been the source of the inaccurate BBC report.

The weeks-long row between Mr Farage and the bank has raised questions about free speech and lenders’ rights to drop clients over their personal views. It began when the TV presenter said on Twitter last month that “the establishment” was trying to “force” him out of the UK by closing his bank accounts.

The UK government has already rushed out new requirements that force banks to give customers a longer notice period when they close an account, and to explain the reasons for the decision.

Ms Rose will leave the bank, whose biggest shareholder has been the UK government since a taxpayer bailout in the 2008 financial crisis, with immediate effect, NatWest said. She has worked there for more than 30 years and became chief executive in 2019.

The bank’s chair Howard Davies said Ms Rose’s departure was a “sad moment”. Davies had previously said that “after careful reflection” on the fiasco, Ms Rose still had the board’s “full confidence”.

Paul Thwaite, chief executive of NatWest’s commercial and institutional business, will take over for 12 months while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Ms Rose said she was “immensely proud of the progress the bank has made in supporting people, families and business across the UK, and building the foundations for sustainable growth”.

Mr Farage obtained evidence from a data request to the bank, which conflicted with a BBC News story that the closure was made for commercial reasons after Farage fell below a £1 million borrowing requirement.

Ms Rose said this week that she did not disclose any personal financial information about Mr Farage. “I want to extend my sincere apologies to Mr Farage for the personal hurt this has caused him ... I would like to say sorry to the board and my colleagues,” she said in a statement.

Coutts is famous for banking the wealthy, with clients including King Charles, and requires customers to have at least £3 million in savings or £1 million in borrowings or investments.

NatWest is due to report its earnings for the first half of the year on Friday.

Mr Thwaite, her interim replacement, has led the bank’s ring-fenced commercial and institutional business for a year and previously ran its commercial banking division.

Mr Farage said last week that he had requested further documents from NatWest in an attempt to find out whether Rose had any involvement in the decision to close his accounts.

Ms Rose has said she was not involved in removing Farage as a customer and was not aware at the time of a report by the Coutts reputational risk committee that described Mr Farage as “pandering to racists” and a “disingenuous grifter”. – The Financial Times Limited 2023