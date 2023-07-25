Smyth’s Toys director Liam Smyth has died

Tributes were paid to Liam Smyth, director of Smyths Toys, who died at the weekend. Photograph: Frank Miller

Business groups have paid tribute to Liam Smyth, director of Irish-based multinational chain, Smyth’s Toys, who has died.

Mr Smyth, of Brookhill and formerly Main Street, Claremorris, Co Mayo, passed away peacefully at the weekend.

He was a director of family firm, Smyth’s Toys, the retail chain with businesses here, in Britain and on the Continent.

He and brothers Tony, Padraig and Tommie Smyth grew the business from a small shop in Claremorris, originally their parents’, into one of Europe’s biggest specialist toy chains, with outlets in Ireland, Britain, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Now headquartered in Galway, the group expanded here and then into the UK. It doubled its size in 2018 through the takeover of Toys ‘R Us, which became its Continental business.

While well-known in business in the west of Ireland and throughout the country, the Smyth’s are a private family that do not court publicity.

Claremorris Chamber of Commerce, of which Mr Smyth was a past president, offered its sympathies to his wife, Anne, and their sons Alex, Ben, Harry, Josh and Sam.

“Liam was a proud Claremorris man,” said the organisation. “He always strove to improve its economy and amenities for the benefit of all who live here.”

The chamber added that he played key roles in developing the Co Mayo town’s fibre broadband, leisure centre and athletics track.

“He always found time for local causes, and worked quietly and unassumingly, encouraging groups and people around him,” Claremorris Chamber noted.

The group added that he wore his own success in business modestly. “Regardless of how busy he was, he always found time for whatever cause or group needed assistance. Liam was one of a kind,” its tribute added.

Mr Smyth’s funeral Mass will take place at noon, Wednesday July 26th, at St Colman’s Church, Claremorris, with burial afterwards at St Colman’s Cemetery.