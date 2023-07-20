Youth accelerator Patch to announce new cohort

Youth accelerator Patch is set to unveil its new 2023 cohort of participants, with the programme set to be its most diverse to date.

Among the projects being showcased this year are ones that prioritise social impact, healthcare innovation, and sustainable solutions.

At total of 31 people will take part in this year’s programme, with female participants accounting for 46 per cent, the highest number in its five-year run. More than 60 per cent come from outside Dublin, with young people from Munster accounting for a quarter of the cohort.

The programme, which is backed by Stripe, NDRC and Dogpatch Labs, is a seven-week accelerator, ending with a demo day that is due to be held in Dublin’s Dogpatch Labs on August 17th. Participants will present their projects and progress over the summer months.

Founded by Tom McCarthy in 2018, Patch identifies high potential youth and supports their development. It runs an annual summer accelerator for young people, where they work on projects of their own and learn from world-class founders, scientists and leaders. The programme includes a combination of workshops, hands-on experience, and mentorship from entrepreneurs including Intercom cofounder Des Traynor, president of product and business at Stripe Will Gaybrick, and Loyal founder Celine Haliloua.

Participants will also travel to London to learn about artificial intelligence, venture capital and financial services, visiting industry giants such as Stability AI and Jane Street Capital.

Former Patch participant Jack O’Regan Kenny was appointed as the programme’s new managing director earlier this year, with Mr McCarthy moving into the role of chairperson.

“We are proud to operate as a non-profit organisation, generously supported by donors who recognise the significance of investing in the next generation of innovators. This backing allows Patch to provide invaluable resources, mentorship, and guidance to young talent who are keen to make a difference in their communities and beyond,” said Mr O’Regan Kenny.

“As someone who has participated in Patch myself, I know first-hand the dedication required and world-class support you get as a young entrepreneur - it’s invaluable to growing an idea in your phone notes, to something impactful”.