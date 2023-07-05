Malin chief executive Darragh Lyons to step down

Malin Corporation is having a reshuffle of its leadership as chief executive Darragh Lyons prepares to leave the business

The chief executive of Dublin-based life sciences investment company Malin Corporation is to leave the company by the end of the year, the company confirmed today.

Darragh Lyons has led the business since 2019, and oversaw significant capital realisations and shareholder returns at the company.

In a statement, Malin said Fiona Dunlevy would assume the role of executive director from October 2nd, joining the board, with chairman Liam Daniel becoming executive chair. Leadership of the company would then transition from Mr Lyons to Ms Dunlevy and Mr Daniel.

“Having worked closely with Darragh in managing our assets for several years, I believe that there is significant additional value creation potential in our remaining assets which can support additional returns of capital to our shareholders,” Ms Dunlevy said.

Malin said the leadership changes were consistent with the aim of operating within a “lean and efficient infrastructure” aligned with the breadth of the underlying assets.

Mr Daniel said the outgoing chief executive had successfully led the business since 2019 and had made “significant contributions” to Malin over the years.

“The board of directors is delighted that Fiona Dunlevy, who has been with Malin in various leadership roles since 2015 and most recently served as company secretary, has agreed to work with me in leading the business going forward,” he said. “Darragh will work closely with Fiona and me over the coming months to ensure that there is a comprehensive transition of leadership responsibilities.”