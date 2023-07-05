Government to bring RTÉ under NTMA’s NewEra unit

RTÉ will come under the formal oversight of the National Treasury Management Agency's NewEra unit, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has said. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said on Wednesday that he plans to add RTÉ to the list of commercial State sector companies subject to the formal oversight of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA)’s NewEra unit.

NewEra provides financial and commercial advice to Government ministers and departments in relation to 18 designated State-owned companies.

Speaking to reporters at the launch of the NTMA’s annual report, Mr McGrath said the Government had already been considering adding RTÉE to the list of companies designated to the NTMA. He said RTE’s payments scandal has “confirmed that we were making the right decision”.

The move is expected to be formally announced in the coming weeks.

The Future of the Media Commission had recommended in its report published 12 months ago that RTÉ be designated as body under NewEra.