Government to approve grants for businesses seeking to install solar PV panels

The plan envisages a tiered grant system extending the range of supports available to businesses looking to erect panels. Photograph: iStock

The Government is to approve grants worth up to €162,500 for businesses seeking to install solar PV panels.

Minister for Environment and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will bring proposals for such a scheme to Cabinet on Tuesday, alongside Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney.

The plan envisages a tiered grant system extending the range of supports available to businesses looking to erect panels.

The grants will range from €2,700 up to €162,500 to support the installation of panels and associated infrastructure on non-residential commercial and public sector buildings.

READ MORE

A Government source said the intention was to support installations at smaller businesses, where lower output systems could be put up on the likes of premises used by solicitors or dentists, up to larger systems of up to 1MW which could be attached to the likes of a pharmaceutical plant or a large retail outlet.

The scheme is to run until the end of 2025 initially, but could be extended. Previously, grants for solar panels have been capped at a level that would allow about 16 panels to be installed, which was more suited to homes and farms.