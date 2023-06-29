Electric Ireland is cheapest supplier of energy to Irish market, says regulator

New figures show State-owned Electric Ireland is the cheapest domestic energy supplier while SSE Airtricity leads on gas. Photograph by: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Electric Ireland is the Republic’s cheapest power supplier while SSE Airtricity customers pay least for gas, regulators said on Thursday.

State watchdog, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) on Thursday published new estimates of what homes pay for energy.

The figures show that at €2,203 a-year on average, Electric Ireland, a subsidiary of State-owned ESB, is the cheapest supplier to existing electricity customers on standard charges.

Flogas is the most expensive in this grade, charging its household customers €2,886 a-year.

READ MORE

SEE Airtricity is the cheapest standard natural gas supplier for existing customers, charging them €1,838 a-year. Flogas also ranks highest in this category, billing households €2,699 annually.

Existing dual fuel customers – who buy both gas and electricity from the same company – are also best off with Electric Ireland, paying €3,933 on average a-year.

Flogas is the most expensive in this category, charging €5,585, the figures show.

CRU director Karen Trant acknowledged that families and employers continued to pay high energy prices.

“Switching suppliers or renegotiating with your current supplier can still deliver savings and it is important that customers ensure they are on the most suitable tariff for their needs,” she said.