Sales of clothing and footwear fall by fifth in May

Sales of clothing, footwear and textiles fell by more than a fifth in May compared to the previous month, according to the latest Retail Sales Index published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Retail Sales Index for May 2023 shows that the volume of retail sales in Ireland fell by 1.6 per cent between April and May, but that in the 12 months since May 2022 the volume of sales had increased by 5.1 per cent.

These headline volume figures are significantly impacted by the motor trade. When figures on the sale, trade and maintenance of vehicles and motorcycles are excluded, the volume of retail sales rose by 0.1 per cent between April and May, and increased by 2.6 per cent when compared to May of last year.

Largest monthly volume decreases were recorded in clothing, footwear and textiles, which saw a 21.6 per cent drop in sales in May when compared to April.

The volume of sales of books, newspapers and stationery fell by 7.8 per cent between April and May, while the volume of sales in motor trades also decreased by 7 per cent.

The highest monthly volume increases were in electrical goods (up 4.1 per cent), other retail sales (up 3.2 per cent), and pharmaceuticals, medical and cosmetic articles (up 2.2 per cent).

Comparing last month to May of 2022, motor trades have seen the largest annual volume growth of 11.2 per cent. This is followed by sales of fuel up 10 per cent, sales at bars showing an increase of 7.4 per cent, other retail sales up 6.6 per cent, and an increase of 6.5 per cent in sales volumes for furniture and lighting.

Meanwhile, hardware, paints and glass showed the largest annual volume decline of 4.3 per cent in May, and department stores saw a decrease of 3.3 per cent in sales.

The overall value of retail sales in May fell by 1.7 per cent when compared to April, but rose by 9.2 per cent in the 12 months from May 2022.

Just over one in twenty (5.2 per cent) retail sales from Irish registered companies were transacted online in May. This is an increase from 5.1 per cent online transactions in April, but is down from 5.7 per cent in May 2022, and 5.6 per cent in May 2021.