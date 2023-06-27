Groceries a ‘rapidly growing’ market for food delivery sector

Groceries are a “rapidly growing area” for the takeaway and food delivery sector, as a report published by Just Eat has found that nearly a quarter of people in Ireland have used a food delivery service to order groceries in the past year.

The 2023 Food Delivery Report launched by Just Eat on Tuesday notes that the total annual expenditure on food delivery and takeaway orders in the Irish market is an estimated €2.2 billion, excluding VAT.

The report was launched by the online food delivery platform to coincide with its 15th year in the Irish market, and comprises data from consumers and more than 3,600 restaurant partners.

It highlights that 23 per cent of Irish people have used a food delivery service for their groceries in the past year, and spent an average of €174.30 on grocery delivery services a month.

READ MORE

Just Eat has said that over the past 12-18 months, grocery has become a “key focus for Just Eat globally and is an area of rapid growth for the business”, as it is forging new partnerships with major supermarkets and convenience retailers in Ireland and internationally.

Amanda Roche Kelly, managing director of Just Eat Ireland, said despite challenges such as increased energy costs and the demand for labour there was a “positive outlook” for the takeaway and food delivery sector.

“The gains made by the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic have not waned significantly in the last year but it’s important that the industry does not become complacent and continues to innovate and evolve,” she said.

Looking at consumption habits, the report found the average consumer orders takeaway 2.9 times a month, spending an average of €46.49 on their favourite cuisines. Only 9 per cent of orders are for solo eaters, while 54 per cent of orders are for at least two people, and 37 per cent for families.

The report noted that more than half say knowing the carbon footprint of their takeaway order is now important to them and almost two-thirds (65 per cent) believe it is important that restaurants are transparent in what they are doing to be sustainable.

Ms Roche Kelly said sustainable food, delivery and packaging options were now “key considerations for consumers when ordering food” as the company plans to promote the further roll-out of Notpla recyclable and biodegradable packaging to partner restaurants across the country.