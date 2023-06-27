Denis O’Brien to stay on Digicel board amid $1.7bn debt writeoff deal

Digicel founder and chairman Denis O'Brien will lose control of the telecoms group under $1.7 billion debt restructuring.

Digicel founder Denis O’Brien and bond investors have signed a deal that will see the businessman lose most of his stake in the telecoms group in exchange for a $1.7 billion (€1.55 billion) debt write-off.

The so-called restructuring support agreement will also see Mr O’Brien, currently group chairman, retain a board seat, Digicel said on Tuesday.

The debt-for-equity exchange was originally referred to as a $1.8 billion transaction at the end of February, when Digicel outlined the plan after months of talks with some of its larger bondholders.

However, it is understood that the difference between that figure and the one in the final announcement is largely down to rounding and costs.

The Jamaica-based group’s annual cash interest expense reduced by approximately $120 million, whilst ensuring sufficient cash to fund operations and investment in key growth areas, the statement said.

The restructuring is on track to be completed in the coming months through a so-called scheme of arrangement carried out in Bermuda and rubber-stamped through a US reorganisation under Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection.

This is similar to how Digicel carried out another debt restructuring in early 2020, when debt investors agreed to write off $1.6 billion of Digicel’s then $7 billion debt mountain.

“This agreement is a very positive step for the future sustainability of our business and on behalf of the company I want to thank our debtholders for their support and constructive stance in achieving this consensual outcome,” said Digicel chief executive Oliver Coughlan.

“The fundamentals of our business remain strong, thanks to our dedicated and loyal staff, customers and vendors across our 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America.”

Mr Coughlan said that it is expected that the debt restructuring will conclude later this year and that “it will continue to be business as usual during the implementation phase.”