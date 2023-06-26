Tracker inquiry into former PTSB CEO holds first public hearing

A regulatory inquiry into former Permanent TSB (PTSB) David Guinane’s alleged role in the industry-wide tracker mortgage scandal started its first public meeting on Monday morning, allowing parties involved to outline the management of the case ahead of a full hearing in October. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A regulatory inquiry into former Permanent TSB (PTSB) David Guinane’s alleged role in the industrywide tracker mortgage scandal started its first public meeting on Monday morning, allowing parties involved to outline the management of the case ahead of a full hearing in October.

Mr Guinane is suspected of participating between January 2009 and April 2010 in the bank only offering a low, original tracker rate to customers coming off a period of fixed rates after they specifically requested it or complained about it, the official in charge of the inquiry, UK barrister Peter Hinchliffe, said at the outset of the meeting.

Mr Guinane plans to argue that PTSB, and, by extension, that he, did not participate in the alleged contravention, said Paul McGarry, SC, who is representing the former bank CEO.

While the inquiry hearing of evidence is due take place between October 2nd and October 20th, counsel for Mr Guinane have asked for a delay to that hearing to be delayed until February 2024 as there are new lawyers for the former PTSB CEO working on the case.

The Central Bank said in November 2021 that it was setting up an inquiry into an unnamed former PTSB manager as it had “reasonable grounds to suspect that” the individual had “participated in the commission of a suspected prescribed contravention” of part of the Consumer Protection Code 2006 by the bank.

The case was linked to the regulator’s previous enforcement action against PTSB that led to the bank being fined €21 million in May 2019 for the “unacceptable harm” it caused certain tracker mortgage customers, including some who lost their homes, when it wrongly denied them their discounted rate.