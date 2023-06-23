Health insurance warning, Barryroe’s future and keeping a lid on the economy

The Government has been warned that the removal of private healthcare from public hospitals could result in “an unavoidable and significant increase in the cost of holding private health insurance”.

Barryroe Offshore Energy investors, led by beef baron Larry Goodman, only have weeks to decide whether to fund the company to pursue a legal case against the Minister for the Environment after he pulled plug on its key oil and gas prospect, writes Joe Brennan in Agenda.

In Any Other Business John Burns finds the Happy Pear crowdfunding for UK expansion, that Larry Mullen is planning to raise the roof and Ryanair is not the first airline to have a problem landing in Israel

The Irish economy appears to be on something of a winning streak in headline terms. It has motored through successive crises – Brexit, the pandemic, war in Ukraine and inflation – relatively unscathed, writes John FitzGerald in his weekly column. Growth is strong, there are more people at work than ever before, exports are booming and household consumption, the main driver of domestic activity, continues to surprise on the upside.

Airline retail software company Datalex is likely to hold off on a share sale in the near term amid unease among existing investors about its depressed share price, even as its prospects are improving, according to sources. Joe Brennan reports.

Vodafone Ireland’s chief executive Amanda Nelson has spent 25 years with the company and arrives in her new role in a time of major change for the sector. She talks to Ciara O’Brien.

Our Top 1000 coverage continues with an examination of the impact of lay-offs in the tech sector and how does an economy cope with too much success.

Organisations may be giving off the vibe that they have hybrid working nailed, but new research tells a different story, writes Olive Keogh. Company-wide guidelines signed off by senior management on operational basics such as working hours, availability for Zoom calls and expected response times to emails are thin on the ground and, where they do exist, they are more likely to have been informally agreed by individual teams or departments than to have come from the top as policy.

Becoming a nurse wasn’t on Colette Datt’s agenda. But ditching a nascent career in banking for life on the wards has paid dividends, she tells Wild Geese. The associate director of nursing at North Middlesex University Hospital was awarded an honorary MBE for her services to nursing by Queen Elizabeth II last year.

On our Inside Business podcast Ciaran Hancock and Brendan Burgess discuss what why giving tax relief to mortgage holders is not a good idea