Cairn Homes seeks planning permission for 565-unit scheme at Clonburris

Builder Cairn Homes has put an indicative price tag of €22.19 million on 56 units to be sold for social housing from a proposed new €242.7 million housing scheme for Clonburris in west Dublin. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Builder Cairn Homes has put an indicative price tag of €22.19 million on 56 units to be sold for social housing from a proposed new €242.7 million housing scheme for Clonburris in West Dublin.

New plans before South Dublin County Council confirm that Cairn Homes Properties Ltd is seeking planning permission for 565 units at Clonburris made up of 230 houses, 216 duplex apartments and 119 apartments.

The private scheme for the 35-acre site is the 4th phase of a multiphase development and the latest scheme is earmarked for two parcels of land to the north of the Grand Canal in the Clonburris Special Development Zone (SDZ).

The overall SDZ lands consist of 691 acres within the established Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley suburban areas.

READ MORE

Already Cairn has secured planning permission for 569 dwellings in one Clonburris application and obtained planning for an additional 157 dwellings last month in a separate plan.

Along with the new scheme, Cairn lodged separate plans for another 594 apartments last December for Clonburris.

Documentation lodged with the new scheme put a value of €242.7 million on the overall scheme with the average house price of €429,637.

As part of its social housing Part V units, Cairn is proposing to sell 56 units to South Dublin Co Council for social housing for €22.19 million.

After planning permission is granted for the SDZ scheme, the two sides will enter negotiations on a final price for the homes.

An environmental-impact statement (EIS) drawn up states that Cairn is estimating that the works would be occupied by 2025 with completion in 2027.

Cairn is seeking a seven-year planning permission and the EIS said that the project could “be constructed over in a number of phases for commercial reasons. The exact number of phases and the make-up of each will be subject to market conditions and commercial considerations at the time”.

Cairn’s planning consultant , John Spain, said that the scheme was “a key building block in realising South Dublin County Council’s SDZ vision for a new vibrant community at Clonburris”.

Mr Spain said that the scheme would “provide an appropriate form of high-quality residential development and open space on the subject lands”.

He said that the mix of dwelling types have been designed to ensure that the scheme “caters for a wide range of choices and demographics including starter homes for young professionals and families, older people trading down etc”.