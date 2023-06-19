Sysco plans to double Northern Ireland presence with €27m facility

Pictured at the site of the new Sysco Belfast distribution facility at Nutts Corner are Paulo Peereboom, EVP Foodservice Operations, Sysco International, Ron Phillips, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sysco, Kevin Hourican, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sysco, Judy Sansone, Chief Commercial Officer, Sysco and Mark Lee, CEO, Sysco Ireland

Food service provider Sysco Ireland is to double the size of its Northern Ireland business over the next five years, as the company breaks ground on a £23 million (€26.9 million) distribution facility in Co. Antrim.

The Sysco Belfast distribution facility at Nutts Corner in Antrim is set to open in early 2025, and when fully operational will manage more than 10,000 food products with guaranteed next-day delivery.

Construction of the distribution facility is expected to create around 200 jobs and take about 18 months to complete, with development being undertaken by Magherafelt-based construction company Heron Brothers.

When finished it will create 90 additional jobs, taking the company’s workforce in Northern Ireland to over 300 people.

READ MORE

Sysco Ireland currently employs more than 1,500 people across the country, and sources 70 per cent of food products locally from on the island.

Mark Lee, chief executive of Sysco Ireland, said the company is committed to growing its business across Northern Ireland, to gain customers and build a network of local suppliers.

“This new state-of-the-art facility at Nutts Corner represents a strategically important location allowing us excellent connectivity to serve our customers and further grow our business. The development is a key part of our business strategy in Northern Ireland, and will also ensure that we grow our business responsibly,” he said, adding that the design incorporates solar panels, rainwater harvesting, heat pump technology and electric vehicle charging points.

Sysco Ireland has been part of global food service distribution company Sysco Corporation since 2009. Sysco operates 333 distribution facilities worldwide, generating sales of more than $68 billion (€62 billion) in the fiscal year to July 2022.