Tech company ZF Group to add 25 jobs as it expands software technology hub in Dublin

Global technology company ZF Group is to expand its software technology hub in Dublin, creating 25 jobs over the next 12 months.

The new roles will be highly skilled software engineering and business roles.

The company, which supplies systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial technology, already employs 45 engineers in Ireland, where it has operated since 2006.

“As a leader in new and emerging mobility solutions, ZF is passionate about leveraging its knowledge and experience to help protect the integrity of the commercial vehicle and aftermarket,” said Martin Sharkey, ZF’s site leader in Dublin. “The expansion of our facility combines our industry commitment, along with the fact that trending software development technologies will provide global businesses with the opportunity to grow and become more diversified. There is a wealth of talent in Ireland, and we are excited to be able to invest in the engineers of the future.”

The Dublin office is considered a key part of ZF’s ability to innovate and deliver on its digital strategy.

The news was welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney. “The new jobs will be a very welcome boost for the city,” he said. “It is also encouraging to see a globally recognised technology company further invest and grow in Ireland. The announcement again underscores Ireland’s position as a global hub for the world’s leading tech companies. Our skilled workforce are highly sought after and this announcement ensures they will again play a huge part in advancements in the software and technology space. Best of luck to all the team at ZF Group.”

The expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the agency, Michael Lohan, was upbeat about ZF’s future. “Ireland is an ideal location in terms of talent from which ZF can continue to grow and expand their offering,” he said.