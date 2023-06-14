Microsoft-Activision deal temporarily blocked by US judge

Activision Blizzard makes games such as Call Of Duty. Photograph: Jae C. Hong/AP

Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard was temporarily blocked by a federal judge in California who said a temporary restraining order was necessary to maintain the status quo while the Federal Trade Commission challenges the deal.

The FTC, which sought to block the deal in its in-house court, filed an emergency motion to halt the merger on Monday.

The ruling holds the two companies apart until five days after the court rules on a more permanent pause on the deal, US District Judge Edward J. Davila wrote.

An evidentiary hearing on the longer-term injunction is set to be held in San Francisco on June 22nd and 23rd.

The FTC filed suit last year at its in-house court, but the agency’s administrative judge lacks the ability to order a pause to the deal.

A Microsoft spokesperson said the order was expected and lauded the court for moving swiftly toward a resolution of the case.

The FTC declined to comment.

US authorities are not the only ones who have challenged the deal. UK competition regulators vetoed the merger, though Microsoft is appealing that order. – Bloomberg L.P.