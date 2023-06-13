Smurfit invests $12m in Mexico plant as it seeks to boots capacity and productivity

Smurfit Kappa has invested $12 million in its operations in Tijuana, Mexico, to help boost capacity and productivity at the plant.

The investment includes new machinery and process upgrades which the company said would significantly increase both printing quality and efficiency.

“Mexico is an important market for Smurfit Kappa,” said Laurent Sellier, Smurfit Kappa chief executive of the Americas. “We have invested substantial resources both in paper machines and corrugated plants while increasing our network to support the country’s economy and our customers’ needs. This important investment will lead us to increase capacity and productivity so we’re ready for the fast pace of our customers’ businesses. We will continue to invest as part of our firm commitment to Mexico and its growing market.”

The company, which has operated in Mexico since 1957 and a presence in the northern Baja California region for over 10 years, has been increasing production capacity in the country, investing more than $350 million in its operations.