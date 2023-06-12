Envisage plans growth as it invests €1m in business

Envisage announces €1M investment and 12 new jobs alongside new partnership with Sage. Pictured at the announcement at Sage HQ in Dublin are (L-R): Sinéad Galligani, Group Marketing Director, Envisage; Paul O’Riordan, VP Partners & Alliances Northern Europe, Sage; David Burke, Technical Director, Envisage; and Steve Boyes, Director of Customer Care, Envisage. Envisage has been appointed as the first Sage partner in the country that will resell Sage Intacct.

Irish cloud-based financial provider Envisage is targeting new growth over the next three years, investing €1 million in its business and adding 12 new jobs.

The company, which was recently appointed as the first Sage Intacct partner in the Republic, said it plans to double revenues within three years as a result of the expansion, growing from €3 million to €6 million.

To support its planned growth, Envisage will add jobs in sales, marketing, implementation and support, taking the company to 34 people.

“We are delighted to make this significant investment in our expansion and grow our team in Ireland,” said David Burke, technical director of Envisage. “By adding Sage Intacct to our product portfolio, we can bring additional value to our customers and also open up new opportunities in the services sector.”

The Sage partnership will allow the company to tap into growing demand for cloud-based finance systems. The new software, Sage Intacct, offers users the benefit of automation, cost savings, data access across multiple systems, and real-time insights. It allows Envisage to deliver automated solutions and controls for billing, accounting and reporting, simplifying complex processes and increasing data accuracy.

“Envisage has a proven track record in delivering creative, flexible, and long-lasting ERP solutions for some of Ireland’s leading companies,” said Paul O’Riordan, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Sage UK & Ireland. “With Sage Intacct, we’re confident that we can help our joint customers drive their businesses forward. We are pleased to partner with an ambitious company that has the resources and capabilities to design and integrate exceptional customer solutions.”

Envisage has offices in Dublin and Belfast, offering project-management, implementation, development and support services for both Sage 200 and Sage Intacct. It currently has more than 400 customers abd 4,000 users.