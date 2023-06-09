Fittest Company challenge to raise funds for maternity care

At the National Maternity Hospital Foundation call for entries to its inaugural Ireland’s Fittest Company fundraising event were (from left) Rosemarie O’Leary, head of counterparty risk and sustainability at Avolon; Mary O’Donovan, executive and funding director at the National Maternity Hospital Foundation; and Keelin McGrath, senior analyst at Avolon. Photograph: Robbie Reynolds

The National Maternity Hospital Foundation is holding an Ireland’s Fittest Company corporate fundraising event to advance research and provide funds for vital equipment for women and babies at the hospital.

Billed as a day of “fun and engaging fitness challenges”, the foundation is calling on companies to sign up for the event at Kilruddery House in Co Wicklow on September 1st on its website. Teams of four people will compete in the event, with aircraft leasing group Avolon signing on as headline sponsor. Entry will cost €1,200 per team.

More than 7,000 babies are born at the National Maternity Hospital annually – almost one baby per hour – and the hospital is also the national referral centre for the 1,500 babies requiring neonatal care.