CalypsoAI opens centre of excellence in Dublin as it targets expansion

Artificial intelligence security start-up CalypsoAI has opened a new centre of excellence in Dublin, as it seeks to capitalise on the growth in demand for its technology.

The US-headquartered firm, which was founded by Neil Serebryany in 2018, gives companies the chance to deploy AI technology including large language models (LLMs) – or generative AI – such as those used by OpenAI and Google, while ensuring data remains secure.

The Dublin office will provide the company with a location to continue to develop its Moderator product. This allows businesses to use generative AI but also ensures that intellectual property does not leave the business, thwarts attempts to bypass system safeguards and blocks malicious code from entering a company’s system. Among its customers are banks, insurance firms and education companies.

CalypsoAI currently employs around 20 people in Ireland and the UK with plans to grow to around 50 people over the next two years. It has been operating in Ireland for more than three years but shut its physical office when Covid-19 broke out and staff were working from home.

READ MORE

Workers at the new Irish office are set to play a pivotal role in the future of the company. The new centre of excellence is aiming to attract AI talent from around Ireland, the UK and further afield.

“All of the engineering happens for Moderator in Europe, with 90 per cent in Dublin, and all of the data science is in Dublin,” said chief technology office, Jimmy White. “It’s the access within a small vicinity of the country to talent is huge for us.”

The jobs will be high-tech, high value jobs such as engineers and data scientists with employees collaborating on how to solve the biggest security challenges presented by AI to allow companies to take advantage of the benefits of the technology.

“We’re seeing more and more organisations want to adopt AI, ChatGPT in particular, and some of the LLM focus of the last six months has only kind of enhanced that. The issue for a lot of enterprises, and adopting a lens for adopting kind of broader AI, is really on the security side of the house,” said Mr Serebryany.

[ ChatGPT poses an existential threat, and the window for gaining control over it is small ]

“So, banning is a huge thing right now. It’s all due to this risk of how do you make sure that your employees don’t take your sensitive data and don’t send it out into the ether? What we do is really simple. We build suites of products that basically sit in between you and the model that you’re ultimately running and help protect you against some of these risks.”

The company describes itself as a “seat belt” for the use of the new technology, providing companies with a way to keep control of their data while ensuring that any use of LLM technology fits with their needs. It is expecting a surge in demand to help fuel its growth.