HR Duo begins international expansion as it opens UK operations

Irish human resources technology company HR Duo has begun its international expansion, with a new office in the UK and further ambitions to enter new markets.

The company began operations in the UK a few months ago with a small number of staff, but is now planning to grow to at least 20 employees by the end of the year.

The Dunshaughlin-based company said the new office in Birmingham was part of an ambitious international growth plan as it expand its reach beyond the Irish market.

The human resources technology company, which was founded two years ago, integrates industry knowledge with technology to automate HR requirements and offer a low-cost option to small and medium sized businesses.

HR Duo’s target market is organisations with up to 1000 employees, and can be used as either an addition to HR personnel, or for companies without a dedicated HR department. It customers include organisations in retail, medical devices, hospitality and tech.

“With over 280,000 SMEs, the market potential in the UK is an incredible 24 times larger than Ireland, despite having a population 13 times our size,” said Jerome Forde, HR Duo chief executive. “This presents an enormous untapped market for HR Duo, with our research showing that UK SMEs experience the same HR inefficiencies and outdated practices as their Irish counterparts.”

The company is predicting the UK office will grow its customer footprint and recurring revenues by 250 per cent by the end of the year.

HR Duo recently established a software hub in Romania, and is already looking at establishing offices in locations in the US and Australia.

The move follows a €4.5 million Series A funding round in January 2023.