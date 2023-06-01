Engage XR targets new growth as Lenovo prepares headset launch

Irish metaverse technology company Engage XR is anticipating new growth for its technology as global tech company Lenovo prepares to launch its new enterprise-focused virtual reality headset.

Engage XR said the launch of the headsets would opens a new route to market for its software, with Lenovo’s global sales team selling the group’s technology and metaverse production capabilities directly to their enterprise clients.

Lenovo said this week that the ThinkReality VRX headset would go on sale in select markets later in June. The headset will feature Engage’s proprietary software platform.

Engage XR, which is based in Waterford, last year announced a partnership agreement with the technology company that would cover the resale and distribution of end-user licenses by Lenovo of the Engage software on the company’s headsets. In the past few months, Engage XR has worked with Lenovo’s sales team to train staff.

“We are confident that having secured Lenovo as a channel partner in September 2022, the launch of the new headset will enable us to grow our international reach and customer base,” said David Whelan, chief executive of Engage XR. “As the headset becomes available in selected markets, we anticipate seeing further revenue growth during the second half of 2023.”

He said Lenovo’s enterprise and education market share - Engage’s target market - should be a “fruitful partnership” for both companies.

“We continue to believe this partnership will help establish ENGAGE as the business platform of choice for these organisations,” he said.